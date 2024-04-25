Looking Back: stars of 1981 match at The Grange are reunited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz said: “Horris Jones (left) was 17 and went on to have a successful playing career winning league titles and cup finals playing for a number of local teams in the Saturday and Sunday leagues, including Peter Pan, Marcus Garvey, ICA, Thomas Cook and Perkins.

“He played semi-professional football for Ramsey, Bourne Town and Warboys. He also played a handful of games for the Peterborough United reserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horris, whose birthday is today (Thursday, April 25), said: “I played football from the age of 10 until I was about 35, then hung up my boots as I had a couple of injuries.”

Horris Jones and Bob Latimer photographed in the 1981 match between Ancol and Broadgate at The Grange in Mayors Walk - and the up to date reunion photo.

He had a knee replacement and now works for Peterborough United on commercial matters.

He has six children and four grandchildren.

Bob Latimer (right) played as right back for Broadgate for 14 years, then played for Belmore.

He has worked as a locksmith for 35 years, lives in Peterborough, and has one son and two step-sons.