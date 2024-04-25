Looking Back: stars of 1981 match at The Grange are reunited
Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz said: “Horris Jones (left) was 17 and went on to have a successful playing career winning league titles and cup finals playing for a number of local teams in the Saturday and Sunday leagues, including Peter Pan, Marcus Garvey, ICA, Thomas Cook and Perkins.
“He played semi-professional football for Ramsey, Bourne Town and Warboys. He also played a handful of games for the Peterborough United reserves.”
Horris, whose birthday is today (Thursday, April 25), said: “I played football from the age of 10 until I was about 35, then hung up my boots as I had a couple of injuries.”
He had a knee replacement and now works for Peterborough United on commercial matters.
He has six children and four grandchildren.
Bob Latimer (right) played as right back for Broadgate for 14 years, then played for Belmore.
He has worked as a locksmith for 35 years, lives in Peterborough, and has one son and two step-sons.
He said he “thoroughly enjoyed” tackling Horris again!