Looking back: ‘Spotlight on Peterborough punks’

The picture below shows punk band Destruktors on The Embankment 1983 with renowned local guitarist Gizz Butt (far right).

On his left is Neil Singleton.

The colour picture was taken in Cathedral Square in 1978. From left are Pippa Hodgson, (moved to Spain) Ade Lawrence, Gary Beckett, (moved to Australia) and John Church.

The other picture above was taken in 1980 in Bridge Street.

It shows Neil Singleton (right) singer in The Destruktors who emigrated to NZ in 2005; Gary Harradine (middle), who died in 1996 aged 32, and Dave Shaw (left), who moved to California.

Meanwhile Looking Back readers have come up trumps identifying some of the people featured in recently published Chris Porsz photographs.

The people in the picture taken in Bridge Street were identified by Sandra Goodley.

She said: “The sleeping lady is Mrs Cole with her son Billy.’’

Carolyn Clark also got in touch. She said of the other picture: “The couple are brother and sister Olga and Vernon Kitchen.

“Together with other brother Ray they all remained unmarried and lived in Crawthorne Road until their deaths.”

If you have any information or comments about any of the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

