Looking Back: Soap stars and Christmas lights
Medal winning gymnast and local lad Jake Jarman did the honours at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Cathedral Square.
The event is always popular with families and over the years some big names, including a number of soap stars, have performed the switch-on.
The celebrity guest is often, although not always, linked to one of the city’s big pantos.
Today’s pictures look back at some previous Christmas lights events.
The first shot is a splendid picture showing a packed square complete with a merry-go-round. This year there will be a skating rink.
EastEnders star Perry Fenwick, aka Billy Mitchell, was the star guest one year and is pictured signing autographs for some young fans.
Queensgate and other centres have also had some big name guests and Steps singer Faye Tozer performed the Hampton Court switch-on.