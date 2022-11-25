News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Soap stars and Christmas lights

Medal winning gymnast and local lad Jake Jarman did the honours at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Cathedral Square.

By The Newsroom
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Perry Fenwick (AKA Billy Mitchell from Eastenders) at the city centre light switch-on in 2002
Perry Fenwick (AKA Billy Mitchell from Eastenders) at the city centre light switch-on in 2002

The event is always popular with families and over the years some big names, including a number of soap stars, have performed the switch-on.

The celebrity guest is often, although not always, linked to one of the city’s big pantos.

Today’s pictures look back at some previous Christmas lights events.

The city centre lights switch-on from 2003

The first shot is a splendid picture showing a packed square complete with a merry-go-round. This year there will be a skating rink.

EastEnders star Perry Fenwick, aka Billy Mitchell, was the star guest one year and is pictured signing autographs for some young fans.

Queensgate and other centres have also had some big name guests and Steps singer Faye Tozer performed the Hampton Court switch-on.

Hampton Court Christmas lights switch-on in 2008 with Faye Tozer, who was appearing in panto in the city
Jake Jarman