Looking Back: Sandra’s still a cut above all these years later!

Dressed in a fur jacket and gloves, the picture on the left is of Sandra Burford going into a Lower Bridge Street hairdresser in 1980.

She said: “I used to go there occasionally to have my hair cut by the apprentice, because it worked out a bit cheaper.”

Sandra used to work at the Hotpoint factory, but is now retired.

Sandra Burford in Chris' original 1980 photo - and again in 2016.

She is widowed and has a daughter and three grandsons.

Sandra added: “It was great fun 36 years later to meet Chris the mystery snapper and take part in the reunion.”

You can see Sandra up large in Chris’s Reunions exhibition at the Peterborough Museum & art gallery, from 10am to 4pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.