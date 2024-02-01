Looking Back: Roll up, roll up! Mother and daughter carry on their family tradition

The photo from 1986 of Josie Boon and daughter Kate at their coconut shy at the Bridge Fair - and the up to date reunion.

Chris said: “In 1986 I photographed Josie Boon (nee Cattermole) and daughter Kate Furborough (nee Boon) at their coconut shy at the Bridge Fair. Josie’s great-grandparents ran a Wild West Show in the 1800s and her grandparents then had a circus and her great aunt would perform on the high wire.

"Her grandparents went into the fair business and Josie’s mum continued the tradition, running a coconut shy until she was 80. It then passed to Josie who worked on the stall until she was 75 and she has now passed it down to her daughter, Kate.”

Josie said: “It was lovely recreating the photo and brought back lots of good memories. We travelled to Cambridge, Peterborough, Northampton and Harlow and every day was different.

"I remember Chris taking our photo and it was lovely to see him again.”

Kate added : “The coconut shy used to belong to my nan, then she passed it to my mum and she has now passed it down to me. One day I will pass it on to my son. It’s a lovely way of life. We’d go to school in the winter and work at the fair in the summer and see lots of different places. We used to travel around Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Essex and also ran a shooting gallery, a raffle and hook a duck.”

Kate, who is married with two children, aged 18 and six, still runs the coconut shy, together with a donut stall, bouncy castle, slide and a fun house. She now travels around Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

She added: “There aren’t many coconut shys left in the country and I think ours must be one of the oldest.

"The fake coconuts are over 100 years old. It was really lovely to re-create the photo with mum. She was very, very proud.”