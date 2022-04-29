Rivergate redevelopment

Andy said: “These pictures are from June 1988 of the Rivergate site taken from the Town Bridge.

“Note the tunnels in the embankment, they are the water outfalls from the old power station.

"When the flats were built later a path was put the full length of the river frontage. Steel interlocking sheet piles were used to form a retaining wall from the outlets to the bridge.’’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rivergate redevelopment

No doubt the big advert on the wall for Viva La Rock will bring back many memories.

The other pictures show some of the retained shop fronts and retained buildings.

Many thanks to Andy for sharing his pictures.

If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people and places email them to [email protected]