Looking Back: Redeveloping the city in the 1980s

The construction in Long Causeway

The first picture – from January 1989 – was taken from Cathedral Square and shows a new steel framed building for Hammicks now Wagamama in Long Causeway. Pizzaland later became the Cheltenham and Gloucester Building Society.

The second picture was taken in February 1989 and shows the west side of lower Bridge Street.

The final picture shows Northminster in December 1988 looking over part of the old cattle market towards the original library and the old technical school building (now part of Wetherspoons’ College Arms).

Lower Bridge Street

On the left is the side of the multi storey car park and the end of the Embassy Cinema and theatre. The one storey yellow and blue building once housed the showrooms of Emway Motors, specialists in three wheeled cars. The crane was for the building of the new bespoke library.