Looking Back: Read all about it! Newspaper seller returns for reunion

Chris Porsz has shared another seasonally-themed now and then picture with us this week.

Steven Nurse was out in all weathers selling the Peterborough Evening Telegraph on Cathedral Square for about five years in the early 1980s.

He later worked for Toys R Us and Sainsbury’s, before moving to Essex, where he was a bus driver for 24 years.

Steven, who is now 66, has three children – Sarah, David and Kerry – and 10 grandchildren.

The recreated photo from 2020 - newspaper seller Steven Nurse with road sweeper Chris Lambert (aka Elvis).

In 2020 he returned to Peterborough and enjoyed shouting out again: “Evening Telegraph, get your Evening Telegraph now.”

The old Corn Exchange building behind St John’s church has since been demolished and Ernest Jones is now a pizza parlour.

Chris said: “By chance I spotted a flash of orange in the distance so we waited and then I roped in road sweeper Chris Lambert (aka Elvis).

“We both lived in the same road and attended Lincoln Road school so often chat on our travels and I learned he was an old motorbike rocker and the rings on his fingers were all gathered from his sweepings.”

The original 1980s photo with newspaper seller Steven Nurse and road sweeper Chris Lambert (aka Elvis).

Elvis recently retired.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.

For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available.