1980 - Brothers Adalat Khan and Amir Baz in the shop

Brothers Adalat Khan and Amir Baz ran a newsagents in Cobden Street/Cromwell Road from 1979 to 1996 and were photographed in 1980.

They are now retired and still live in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adalat is married with two sons and Amir is married with a son and daughter.

2020: back in the shop - brothers Adalat Khan and Amir Baz

Chris added: “I never thought I would find them again so it was wonderful to meet up again in 2020 and as you can see from their faces they loved getting back behind the counter and wanted to remain to serve a few more customers.”

Do you recognise any of the products – some still with us, some consigned to history – on sale in the brothers’ shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad