Looking Back: Pushing a pram… and pulling a trolley!

Claire Cottingham pushing her son Stefan in a pram outside Woolworths with step-son Joeboy pulling a trolley with her daughter, Nicole, on it

In 1993 photographer Chris Porsz snapped Claire Cottingham pushing her son Stefan in a pram outside Woolworths.

Her step-son Joeboy was pulling a trolley with her daughter, Nicole, riding on it. Stefan died from leukaemia when he was 20.

Nicole now works on the trains.

Claire Cottingham recreating the photo in 2021

Claire, who raised five children, said: “I had no idea the photo had been taken, I think I was out shopping.”

Chris added: “Despite the long delays caused by the pandemic and sourcing a pram, Claire remained keen and very determined to make it happen.

"It was great to finally meet again in 2021 and she was very patient with me and happy to push the pram back and forth a dozen times until we got the picture!”

Thanks to Sally Wells for loaning the pram for the reunion photo.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places.