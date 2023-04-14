Looking Back: ​Prime Ministers, prime location!

Prime Minister Tony Blair talks to Clinical Nurse Managers Louise Molina (right), and Sarah King during the official opening of the first NHS walk-in centre at Peterborough,

Last week Rishi Sunak became the latest sitting Prime Minister to make a trip to the city which included a visit to Perkins, arguably the city’s most famous firm.

He was following in big footsteps in the shape of Margaret Thatcher, who is pictured during a visit to the engineering company.

I wonder who the rather relaxed member of staff on the left of the picture was?

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on a visit to Perkins

Labour’s Tony Blair also visited the city when he was Prime Minister on April 11 2000 for the official opening of the first NHS walk-in centre in Midgate.

Finally, Boris Johnson’s premiership will be remembered for many things but perhaps not for being the first serving Prime Minister to visit the Telegraph offices as he did last year!

