Looking Back: ​Pictures from Rita’s archives

​This week’s photographs come courtesy of Werrington resident Rita McKenzie.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Site clearance work on the corner of Westgate and Lincoln Road
Site clearance work on the corner of Westgate and Lincoln Road

Rita got in touch and told me she had boxes and boxes of old pictures of Peterborough from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s and would I like to use them in this column.

I was delighted and my colleague David Lowndes has copied the first batch which we shall feature over the coming weeks… and probably years!

Many of them are familiar sights (such as the first three featured today) and need little or no explanation but others are more mysterious, certainly for newbies like me... I’ve only been here 20 odd years!

Broadway with the old Shelton's store in the background.
Broadway with the old Shelton’s store in the background.
If you know the location of the pictures and have any memories or pictures of your own please email me at [email protected]

To start we have pictures from the city centre with Long Causeway, Broadway and Westgate.

Long Causeway
Long Causeway
