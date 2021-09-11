Looking back: Peterborough’s proud engineering tradition

The firm was started by American Jacob Perkins and Canadian Joseph Baker who both emigrated to England and started separate companies.

Perkins first built a factory in Peterborough in 1903.

After the First World War the firms merged to form Baker Perkins.

In the 1930s, the firm’s entire business was in the city.

Thousands of Peterborians worked at the Westwood factory until the firm moved to Paston.

The old site was redeveloped as the city’s prison.

Here are a selection of pictures from the firm.

1. A huge load leaves the factory. Some have suggesetd this was a large oven. Do you know what is being loaded here? Photo Sales

2. Another image from the archive showing staff at work at Baker Perkins. Photo Sales

3. The Baker Perkins site. Photo Sales

4. An aerial image of the site. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales