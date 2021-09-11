Looking back: Peterborough’s proud engineering tradition

The firm was started by American Jacob Perkins and Canadian Joseph Baker who both emigrated to England and started separate companies.
Perkins first built a factory in Peterborough in 1903.
After the First World War the firms merged to form Baker Perkins.
In the 1930s, the firm’s entire business was in the city.
Thousands of Peterborians worked at the Westwood factory until the firm moved to Paston.
The old site was redeveloped as the city’s prison.
Here are a selection of pictures from the firm.
