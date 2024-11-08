​Donalds on Burghley Road, Peterborough, is now a shining 21st century car showrooms – with plans to extend to exhibit even more electric vehicles from the MG brand.

Originally formed by Noel John Charles Donald during the 1930s – on the same site – here it is in its more formative years, probably the 1960s or 70s.

It has been associated with Austin, Singer, Hyundai and Datsun throughout the 60s and 70s and Daihatsu, Subaru and Alfa Romeo in more recent decades.

In December 1980 Donalds joined the Mazda franchise family in Peterborough and in 2019 also welcomed MG to the city​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.