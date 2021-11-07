Looking back: ‘Peterborough pensioners enjoying a city centre stroll in the 80s’

Chris said: “I cannot remember what caught the eye of the couple on the bench outside Lloyds bank now Starbucks but it was almost 40 years ago!

“I do recall the very smartly dressed man hobbling around on his crutches.

“The partially sighted man with his Tesco’s bag walking by the old library in Broadway was a regular around town.

“I am hoping readers will tell us who they were including the man on Cathedral Square having a nap in the sunshine.’’

If you have any information about the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

1. Do you recognise any of these Peterborough senior citizens pictured by Chris Porsz in the 80s? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

