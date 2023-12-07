Looking Back: Peterborough gearing up for Christmas in the 1970s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris said: “In the late 1970s I took these two colourful December pictures and the guildhall clock shows 5pm and 5 30pm.
“Toilets were down deep steps by the Guildhall so excluded the disabled and Queensgate footings were being dug out.
“The car trails and traffic lights show how the polluting traffic flowed through Cowgate, into Bridge Street and Long Causeway. Fortunately it is now pedestrianised.
“Flowerbeds were filled with beautiful daffodils, tulips and winter pansies after replacing the fountains which were sometimes vandalised with washing-up liquid.
“Three decades later more fountains and after £340,000 plus VAT they have been scrapped.
“There were five Christmas trees and around five years ago we had the unpopular fake tree, dubbed the Bacofoil Ferrero Rocher tower, which later went to Wisbech.
“I helped campaign for the return of a traditional tree and it now looks beautiful.”“
• For many years, street photographer Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.
His books are available at the Unity Crafts and Gift shop in Queensgate and he will also be doing book signings in the hospital atrium at their winter market until December 15.
Part of the proceeds will go to our oncology day unit and for Breast Cancer Research.