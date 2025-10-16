Looking Back: Peterborough bus depot down the years

By Chris Porsz
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:42 BST
​My early 1980s picture shows the Bus Depot on Lincoln Road, Millfield, which has been there for more than 100 years, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

It was first established as a depot for Peterborough Electric Tramways in 1903.

The depot has been at full capacity for over 20 years and Stagecoach has had to use other parking areas in the city.

There is insufficient capacity for electric buses because each electricity charger will need barriers to protect it from parking accidents, taking up floor space.

There are also difficulties with bringing high voltages into a residential area so a new depot site is being sourced.

