News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Looking Back: Papers, trains and automobiles

​Here is the latest batch of pictures from the vast collection of Werrington resident Rita McKenzie which she has kindly agreed to share.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Oundle Road - with the long-gone Marshall's garageOundle Road - with the long-gone Marshall's garage
Oundle Road - with the long-gone Marshall's garage

The first picture shows Oundle Road and the Marshalls garage complete with some old style petrol pumps.

The next photograph is of Cross Street with the offices of the Peterborough Standard newspaper, which later became the home of the Herald & Post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final picture is a shot of the entrance to Peterborough North railway station.

Cross Street in Peterborough city centreCross Street in Peterborough city centre
Cross Street in Peterborough city centre
Most Popular

•Rita has published several books from her vast collection of old pictures of Peterborough from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

We shall be reproducing more of Rita’s pictures over coming weeks and months.

If you have any old photos of Peterborough from days gone by email [email protected]

Peterborough North StationPeterborough North Station
Peterborough North Station
Related topics:WerringtonPeterboroughMarshalls