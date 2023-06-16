Looking Back: Papers, trains and automobiles
Here is the latest batch of pictures from the vast collection of Werrington resident Rita McKenzie which she has kindly agreed to share.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
The first picture shows Oundle Road and the Marshalls garage complete with some old style petrol pumps.
The next photograph is of Cross Street with the offices of the Peterborough Standard newspaper, which later became the home of the Herald & Post.
The final picture is a shot of the entrance to Peterborough North railway station.
•Rita has published several books from her vast collection of old pictures of Peterborough from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
We shall be reproducing more of Rita’s pictures over coming weeks and months.
If you have any old photos of Peterborough from days gone by email [email protected]