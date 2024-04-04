Looking Back: Out and about in Peterborough city centre

Today’s gallery from the collection of Peterborough historian Rita McKenzie looks at the Peterborough city centre of old – before fountains and Queensgate when you could still drive right through it.
Bridge Street: Bustling with shoppers. Remember Andys Records? And see the banner advertising The City Games.
Bridge Street: Looking down towards the Town Hall, when it was open to vehicles
Cathedral Square: When the gap between St John’s Church and The Guildhall was a popular parking spot for motorcyclists. What happened to all the phones boxes?
Cathedral Square: When the underground toilets were open and the Evening Telegraph was for sale. ‘Ban Page 3 Girls’ was the headline.
Cathedral Square: When shoppers used to sit around the old flower beds.
The Lido: And scenes like this are still seen today with warm days drawing big queues to get in.