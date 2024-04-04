Looking Back: Out and about in Peterborough city centre

Flower beds in Cathedral Square, phone boxes next to The Guildhall, Andys Records on Bridge Street and queues outside The Lido!
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:34 BST

Today’s gallery from the collection of Peterborough historian Rita McKenzie looks at the Peterborough city centre of old – before fountains and Queensgate when you could still drive right through it.

Bridge Street: Bustling with shoppers. Remember Andys Records? And see the banner advertising The City Games.

Bridge Street: Looking down towards the Town Hall, when it was open to vehicles

Cathedral Square: When the gap between St John’s Church and The Guildhall was a popular parking spot for motorcyclists. What happened to all the phones boxes?

Cathedral Square: When the underground toilets were open and the Evening Telegraph was for sale. ‘Ban Page 3 Girls’ was the headline.

Cathedral Square: When shoppers used to sit around the old flower beds.

The Lido: And scenes like this are still seen today with warm days drawing big queues to get in.

