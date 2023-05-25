Looking Back: Once more for the B&D Shuffle

The Boys Head in Oundle Road which is now a Tesco Xpress

The first picture was taken in 1982 and shows the Boys Head in Oundle Road. It later became the Boro Bar before being converted into a Tesco Xpress store in 2014.

Taken six years earlier in 1976 is the picture showing the White Horse in Cumbergate. How strange it seems to see cars on the road which is now a pedestrianised area leading to the Queensgate Shopping Centre. The building is Grade II listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last picture shows arguably the most famous of Peterborough’s lost pubs, the Bull & Dolphin in Lower Bridge Street, which gives its name to the dance famous in the city among people of a certain age – the Bull & Dolphin Shuffle.

The White Horse in Cumbergate

Thanks once more to Andy for sharing his pictures which I’m sure have brought back happy memories.