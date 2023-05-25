News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Once more for the B&D Shuffle

​Today’s Looking Back has another set of pictures of old pubs of Peterborough from the archives of regular contributor Andy Cole.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
The Boys Head in Oundle Road which is now a Tesco XpressThe Boys Head in Oundle Road which is now a Tesco Xpress
The Boys Head in Oundle Road which is now a Tesco Xpress

The first picture was taken in 1982 and shows the Boys Head in Oundle Road. It later became the Boro Bar before being converted into a Tesco Xpress store in 2014.

Taken six years earlier in 1976 is the picture showing the White Horse in Cumbergate. How strange it seems to see cars on the road which is now a pedestrianised area leading to the Queensgate Shopping Centre. The building is Grade II listed.

The last picture shows arguably the most famous of Peterborough’s lost pubs, the Bull & Dolphin in Lower Bridge Street, which gives its name to the dance famous in the city among people of a certain age – the Bull & Dolphin Shuffle.

The White Horse in CumbergateThe White Horse in Cumbergate
The White Horse in Cumbergate
Thanks once more to Andy for sharing his pictures which I’m sure have brought back happy memories.

The Bull & Dolphin in Bridge StreetThe Bull & Dolphin in Bridge Street
The Bull & Dolphin in Bridge Street
Related topics:PeterboroughGrade II