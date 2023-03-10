Looking Back: On the square before fountains

A sunny day in Cathedral Square

The picture taken in the summer of 1989 shows residents enjoying some good weather. It was well before the fountains were built and the planters were still in place.

Lloyds Bank was still in operation in the building next to the cathedral gates and next to that was Pizzaland – no doubt a restaurant many Peterborians visited back in the day.

The second photo, taken in 1990, shows the construction of the office block Churchgate. Andy said: “Note the gas storage holder and Brook Street.’’

The Churchgate building under construction

The final picture shows The Clay Pipe public house on St John's Street, now a Turkish grill and shisha lounge. Andy took this picture on 3 January 1990.

Many thanks to Andy for sharing more of his pictures.

