Looking Back: Old friends reunited on Peterborough street

The friends reunited

Chris said: “I snapped friends Muhammad Bashir and Abdul Karim (aka Uncle Paloo), walking past a house in Gladstone Street, in 1980.

“Abdul worked in the brickyards and Helpston paper mill in the 1970s and later went into car sales. He has been in poor health for over a decade and lives in Nottingham.”

Chris added: “His eyes lit up and he had a big smile on his face when he was reunited again in 2021 with his old friend after many years.”

Muhammad was the youngest of six siblings who all lived in Pakistan and came to the UK in 1979. He worked at London Brick Company in Peterborough during the week and on a clothes stall in the market at weekends.

Muhammad, who has four daughters and a son, is a massive cricket fan.

His daughter Nafeesa Kauser said: “He’s passed his love of cricket onto me and my siblings and we’ll often watch cricket matches together. He is also very passionate about helping others and will go above and beyond to do so.”