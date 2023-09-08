News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Looking Back: Now you see the chimney, now you don’t!

This is the second selection of ‘then and now’ photographs taken by Chris Porsz from the roof of Peterborough Cathedral.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Chris' original photo from 1982Chris' original photo from 1982
Chris' original photo from 1982

Chris said: “In the mono picture I took in 1982 I can see on the skyline the British Sugar chimney and factory which was demolished in 1991.

"You can also see The Town Hall dome and in front of the cathedral is St John’s church and the Corn Exchange which used to be home to the Post Office but was demolished in 2009.’’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Corn Exchange was taken down as part of the multi-million pound public realm redevelopment of the city centre which included the creation of St John’s Square.

Chris added: "I’m sure readers will enjoy working out the new buildings in 2023.

Most Popular

"I wonder who the three girls in the foreground were?

" It could be a ‘reunion’ in the making!”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

Related topics:Chris PorszSt John'sPeterborough CathedralPost OfficePeterborough Telegraph