News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Looking Back: Nicola is back on her bike in Central Park

Central Park has always been a popular destination for youngsters as seen by today’s ‘Reunion’ pictures from photographer Chris Porsz.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:27 BST
Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy at Central Park in 1982Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy at Central Park in 1982
Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy at Central Park in 1982

In 1982 Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy had gone for a bike ride and met up with pupils from King’s School in the nearby park when Chris photographed them.

Nicola said: “I think we were about 12 and we were in the second year of the girls’ intake at the school.

"I lived next to the park, so we often went there.

Nicola back in the park for Chris' reunion photoNicola back in the park for Chris' reunion photo
Nicola back in the park for Chris' reunion photo
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Girls weren’t allowed to board, but there were about 75 boys who boarded.”

It wasn’t until their reunion in 2021 that Nicola and Chris realised they both live just around the corner and would have passed by each other over the years.

Nicola now works as a financial adviser and has three daughters and a grandson.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

Related topics:Chris PorszPeterborough