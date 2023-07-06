Looking Back: Nicola is back on her bike in Central Park

Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy at Central Park in 1982

In 1982 Nicola Reynolds and her friend Tracy McCarthy had gone for a bike ride and met up with pupils from King’s School in the nearby park when Chris photographed them.

Nicola said: “I think we were about 12 and we were in the second year of the girls’ intake at the school.

"I lived next to the park, so we often went there.

Nicola back in the park for Chris' reunion photo

"Girls weren’t allowed to board, but there were about 75 boys who boarded.”

It wasn’t until their reunion in 2021 that Nicola and Chris realised they both live just around the corner and would have passed by each other over the years.

Nicola now works as a financial adviser and has three daughters and a grandson.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

