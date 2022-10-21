Looking Back: Nathan and Lisa... and a Mr T t-shirt

Nathan and Lisa in their buggy in 1987

Chris snapped Nathan and Lisa Yates in their buggy in 1987 when they were aged two and three, eating crisps while out shopping with their mum.

More than 30 years on the pair and Chris recreated the picture in Peterborough city centre.

Nathan works for the council and lives in Farcet and has a partner and four children.

Nathan and Lisa recreate the photo in the city centre

He said: “It’s wonderful how Chris captured that moment of time in my history.”

He still regularly sees his sister, who lives locally and is a shop manager.

Chris added: “I really admired their enthusiasm to take part, especially when Lisa even sourced a Mr T t-shirt.

"Since the reunion in 2021 Nathan and I are no longer strangers but friends and often stop for a chat on our travels around town.”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.