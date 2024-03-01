Chris's photos of Frank Brown from 1985 and 2011

"I took Frank Brown’s picture in 1985 next to Anthony Green’s painting ‘My Mother Alone in her Dining Room’ when he had started as a security guard at Peterborough Museum and then retired there in 1989, “ says Chris.

"I took his reunion picture in 2011. "

Frank was born in 1924 on the Pigeon’s Farm Thorney and later moved to Beech Lane in Eye. Frank worked on Odam’s farm and then at Eye Mill, which ground corn for animals, around the mid- 50s and was there until the early 80s.

His daughter Karen Flowers said: "He loved the work and was soon driving to collect exhibits coming to the Museum on loan and taking exhibits to others within the area. Dad loved talking to children and anybody that was interested in the life lived in the Fens before they were born and telling some of his farming stories - too numerous to mention!”

Frank loved his garden and worked it until he broke his hip in 2019. He also enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, Nicholas and Christine.

Frank was married to wife Doris Miriam (known as Mim) for 66 years. They lived in three different houses on Beech Lane from 1940 until they moved to Newborough in 1984. They then moved back to Eye in 2019 and Frank died aged 95 in April 2020.