Looking Back: More old views of Lincoln Road in Peterborough
Today’s Looking Back pictures show different views of one of Peterborough city centre’s key streets.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
They are the latest batch of pictures from the vast collection of Werrington resident Rita McKenzie which she has kindly agreed to share.
Today’s photographs show Lincoln Road, close to the junction with Westgate, looking very different to how it is today.
One of the buildings on the picture above has the name “Haytell Buildings.’’ Does anybody remember it and have any information about it?
•Rita has published several books from her vast collection of old pictures of Peterborough from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. We shall be reproducing more of Rita’s pictures over the coming weeks and months.
If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people or places and would like to share them email them to [email protected]