Looking back: More memories of Peterborough’s John Mansfield School
Here’s another selection of pictures in our look back at John Mansfield School in Dogsthorpe.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 5:00 am
The school opened in 1957 nd closed 50 years later.
The pictures include one which shows pupils who went on a sponsored walk. It dates from the 70s.
Popular head teacher Chris Walford is pictured with teacher Christine Dearman after she was awarded an MBE.
Then city mayor Cllr Ray Pobgee is pictured with pupils and French exchange students.
Another picture showss Mr Walford with sixth formers.
The next picture shows upper sixth students and Stuart Granville [17] who campaigned to keep the school open.
Maths teacher Chris Hawkins is also pictured at Serpentine Green shopping centre where he set a new 24hr world record for Scrabble.
