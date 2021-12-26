Looking back: More aerial pictures from Peterborough’s past - part 2

Back in 2009 the biggest music hit of the year was ‘I Gotta Feeling’ by The Black Eyed Peas, the world’s first Bitcoin transactions took place, among the biggest cinema hits were Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, The Hurt Locker, Up, Watchmen, Sherlock Holmes, and District 9, and Slumdog Millionaire won eight Oscars.

In sport Jenson Button won the 2009 Formula One Drivers’ Championship, the Ford Fiesta was the best selling car and the number of people online in the UK passed the 50 million mark.

In Peterborough Posh won promotion to the Championship after coming second to Leicester City in League One with Darren Ferguson as manager and striker Craig Mackail-Smith netting 26 goals, 23 of them in the league.

Cn you spot your home or workplace in any of the images taken from the air by our photographer David Lowndes?

1. aerials 09 Hampton college

2. aerials 09 serpentine green

3. aerials 09 orton shopping centre

4. aerials 09 Lynch wood business park