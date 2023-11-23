Here is the latest set of “then and now” pictures from Chris Porsz.

1980 - "Metal Mickey" - Steve - in Long Causeway

Chris said: “In 1980 I snapped a young lad struggling on crutches down Long Causeway in the pouring rain.

“Thirty-six years later in 2016, thanks to the then Evening Telegraph I found him again for another picture.

“His name is Steve Osborn and he was known as Metal Mickey as he broke both his legs several times in motorbike accidents and had plates and bolts put into them.”

2016 - when Chris was reunited with "Metal Mickey" - Steve - for another photo

He said: “I even carried on riding my bike with my leg in a cast!”

Steve played the guitar in bands and raised more than £20,000 for the National Association of Bikers with a Disability by hosting discos and other events.

Chris said: “Steve and I were reunited again recently at the hospital as he has suffered serious health problems. Despite this it is really impressive and commendable that he has helped and inspired many others who have struggled too. I will be meeting Steve again where he will star in a major Reunions exhibition at the Peterborough museum from January 13 to March 23, 2024.”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.

For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.