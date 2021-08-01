Looking back: Memories of Peterborough’s Queensgate
This week’s pictures from Chris Porsz have a Queensgate theme.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 3:29 pm
Chris said: “The top image was taken in the late 70s.
“You can see Peterborough District Hospital, an incinerator chimney and the letter sorting office - now home to Waitrose.
“The workmen were carving out a basement tunnel under Queensgate .
“Notice no hard hats nor fluorescent jackets!”
The next picture shows youngsters sat outside Burton watching the world go by.
Of the final picture Chris said: “I’m not sure why the big model was in front of Barratts shoe shop.”
Anybody know the answer?
Email: [email protected]
