Looking back: Memories of Peterborough’s Queensgate

Chris said: “The top image was taken in the late 70s.

“You can see Peterborough District Hospital, an incinerator chimney and the letter sorting office - now home to Waitrose.

“The workmen were carving out a basement tunnel under Queensgate .

“Notice no hard hats nor fluorescent jackets!”

The next picture shows youngsters sat outside Burton watching the world go by.

Of the final picture Chris said: “I’m not sure why the big model was in front of Barratts shoe shop.”

Anybody know the answer?

1. Do you recognise any of the youngsters sitting in Queensgate?

2. Can you give Chris any information about the huge model outside Barratts in Queensgate?