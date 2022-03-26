Looking back: Memories of Peterborough’s New Ark centre

The charity’s facilities include a farm and adventure playground but now it is facing a threat to its future after the city council cut funding.

A campaign has been launched to raise the £50,000 needed to keep it open.

The pictures from our archives featured in Looking Back show how much children have enjoyed the activities there over the years.

New Ark’s eco centre was officially opened by actor Warwick Davies who joined in with a game of hide-and-seek in the woodland area with local youngsters.

Former Peterborough MP Helen Clark was another visitor and several local firms showed their support by raised money to help fund the facility.

