Peterborough MP joins fight to save city play centre as parents say closure would be ‘horrendously sad’

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at the NewArk adventure playground with Cllr Jackie Allen and pupils from Marshfields School including (front) Jayden Gray

Staff and volunteers at the centre have launched a fundraising campaign to try and save it after council funding was cut by £33,000 in the past few years.

The centre, which has a farm and has been helping Peterborough children and families for four decades - are looking for £50,000 to keep it open.

At the weekend Mr Bristow visited the centre, and said he was backing the campaign to keep it open.

He said; “I am joining the campaign to save New Ark Adventure Playground and City Farm.

“It would be heart breaking to lose something that has been so important to thousands of Peterborough children throughout the years. It’s been such a tough time for organisations that rely on donations and fundraising. But we can do this!

“I shall write to businesses across the City to raise money. Peterborough will come together and give generously.”

Parents of children who use the centre have also been speaking about what the centre means to them.

Sandra Chapepa said: “As a full time working mum the closure of New Ark Play will greatly impact on my family. I have relied on New Ark Play since September 2021 when my daughter started Reception.

“I go to work with peace of mind knowing that my child will be pickep up, fed and looked after well until I finish work.

“My daughter is very happy and excited when she attends there after school and she looks forward to it. The centre has helped her develop social skills as she now has friends at the centre that she speaks warmly about. She loves the animals at the centre.

“Losing the centre will mean having to find alternative carer which will affect my child as she trusts the staff and they have built a good relationship.

“It would also mean as a mum I will be unsettled at work not knowing if my child is safe and well looked after.

“I feel the centre is a huge part of our community not just for the after school but for all the people that will be negatively affected if it would be closed.

“As a mum I really appreciate the work being done and how much it gives me peace knowing my child is happy and developing well.”

Dawn Spiby added: “My daughter has been given a wonderful opportunity volunteering at New Ark. She is working towards her Duke of Edinburgh award and has learnt so much already from the team, to help her fulfil her dream of becoming a vet. I would be horrendously sad to see the facility close and with it the experience she is already benefitting from.”

Last week Peterborough City Council said they were ‘surprised’ the centre was struggling to stay open.