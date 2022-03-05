Looking back: ‘Memories of Peterborough United bosses from the past’

We have taken a look back in our archives and over the and this and next week we’ll feature some of Posh’s previous managers – some who are club legends and others are names fans would care not to remember!

The first picture shows Jack Fairbrother in the changing room with some of his players.

He had two spells as manager first in the 50s and then as Posh’s second Football League manager in the 1960s.

Mark Lawrenson was a Liverpool legend as a player and managed Posh from September 1989 until November 1990 and later became a TV pundit.

Gary Johnson and Mick Halsall are also pictured.

Johnson was appointed in 2010 and left after nine months. A statement on the club’s website said: “The manager and chairman could not see eye to eye on policy.” Ouch!

Halsall was a poplar former player who became manager in October 1995 but left after Barry Fry became manager and chairman.

Finally, there is a picture of one of Posh’s best loved former bosses Noel Cantwell.

Cantwell captained Manchester United to victory in the 1963 FA Cup final and made 36 appearances for Ireland, took over as manager of Peterborough United in October 1972 when the club languished at the foot of the old Fourth Division.

Within 18 months Cantwell had made Posh Division Four champions.

He later managed in the USA before returnig to Peterborough, where he opened and managed Canters nightclub.

He returned as Posh manager in November 1986.

