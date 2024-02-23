Looking Back: Memories come flooding back for warm and caring Auntie Pat

Chris' photos of Pat Freeman from 1978 and 2020

Pat Freeman was known as “Auntie Pat” to her colleagues at Peterborough District Hospital, where she worked as an A&E nurse for 18 years from 1978 to 1996.

Pat trained in Norwich, then moved to PDH to become a night nurse and often worked alongside Chris. He snapped this picture of Pat suturing in 1978.

After retiring she moved back to Norwich but nursing colleague Terry Foster adopted Pat as an aunt for her children and she later returned to Peterborough to live near the family.

Terry said: “She was a born nurse and all the hospital staff were extremely fond of her. She was always very warm and caring and very kind to homeless people. She would let them into the waiting room to sleep and then wash them. She also chose to work every New Year’s Eve and said she didn’t mind dealing with the drunks.”

Chris added: “I was saddened to hear from Terry that Pat had dementia so I was worried she would not remember me when I visited her in a care home in 2020.

“As I walked in her face lit up in recognition and on showing her my image of young Pat from four decades ago the memories soon came flooding back and we had a lovely chat reminiscing.”