Looking Back: Lunchtime dash to the chip shop in 1980

In 1980 I lived in Alma Road and on a cold winter’s day I turned into Lincoln Road and spotted five boys running, so I took a quick snap, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

Thanks to the Evening Telegraph, 36 years later in 2016 on a hot summer’s day we were all reunited for another picture

Andy Jackson, Richard Hillson, Devinder Singh, Tony James and Aaron Meadows were about 15 years old in the original picture and running to the chip shop and to play arcade games at the A&B record store in their lunch break.

Andy, who has been married for 29 years and has a daughter, went into the Army after leaving school and drove trucks in the Transport Corps. He left in 1987 and has been working for the Royal Mail in Werrington ever since.

in 1980 - Andy Jackson, Richard Hillson, Devinder Singh, Tony James and Aaron Meadows on Lincoln Road

Richard is an electrician and is married with two boys. He said: “There were only about 70 of us in our school year and we were all really close, they were happy times.”

Tony James works as a stone cutter and has two children and Aaron worked at Ikea and is married with three boys.

Devinder moved to Yorkshire in 1986, is now married with two boys and works for a housing association.

The boys loved doing the reunion despite the 20 retakes of running up and down!

Reunited for a follow-up photo after more than three decades - Andy Jackson, Richard Hillson, Devinder Singh, Tony James and Aaron Meadows

Streets of America and Barking 2! available from the Unity shop in Queensgate, the Museum Christmas Fayre on Saturday (November 30) and at the City Hospital Winter Market from December 2 to 9.

Part proceeds go to the PCH oncology day unit and Breast Cancer Research. Also from www.chrisporsz.com​.