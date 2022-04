City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) and the Lido celebrate their 75th Anniversaries at the pool with a gala in 2011

The first picture shows members of the City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS) who were at the Lido to celebrate the pool’s 75th anniversary with a gala.

The undated picture shows a group of boys having a great time in the waterand there is also an photo showcasing the Lido’s much acclaimed art deco frontage.

The final photo shows city resident Bill Marriott being first in the pool 70 years ago – a tradition he continued for many years.

Peterborough Lido

