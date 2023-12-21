Looking Back: Little girl enchanted by Santa finally tracked down after seven years

Chris Porsz has shared another seasonally-themed now and then picture with us this week.

The original photo with three-year-old Tracey

Chris said: “Tracey Johnson (nee Beard) was shopping at Baileys Bakery in Midgate with her sister Jeanette Clifton and her mum Margaret when I photographed her looking at a Christmas cake in the window.”

Tracey said: “I think I was about three. We often went to the bakery and mum would get all our birthday cakes from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think she may have been buying a Christmas cake on this occasion.”

Tracey in the recreated photo

Tracey had no idea her picture had been taken but thanks to the PT she spotted it in Chris’ Paramedic Paparazzo column.

She added: “I contacted Chris and he was really pleased as he said he’d been looking for me for seven years.”

Tracey is an assistant manager at Motor Factors and is married with a daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baileys Bakery is now closed, so the reunion was done outside The Cake Box in Cromwell Road in March 2021 with a specially made Christmas cake for Tracey and her family to enjoy afterwards.

Chris added: “If readers would like copies of my local photography books for unique presents then they are available at big discounts from the Queensgate Unity crafts and gift shop.