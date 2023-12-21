Looking Back: Little girl enchanted by Santa finally tracked down after seven years
Chris said: “Tracey Johnson (nee Beard) was shopping at Baileys Bakery in Midgate with her sister Jeanette Clifton and her mum Margaret when I photographed her looking at a Christmas cake in the window.”
Tracey said: “I think I was about three. We often went to the bakery and mum would get all our birthday cakes from there.
“I think she may have been buying a Christmas cake on this occasion.”
Tracey had no idea her picture had been taken but thanks to the PT she spotted it in Chris’ Paramedic Paparazzo column.
She added: “I contacted Chris and he was really pleased as he said he’d been looking for me for seven years.”
Tracey is an assistant manager at Motor Factors and is married with a daughter.
Baileys Bakery is now closed, so the reunion was done outside The Cake Box in Cromwell Road in March 2021 with a specially made Christmas cake for Tracey and her family to enjoy afterwards.
