Looking Back: Life on railways proves just the job for Aurelio

Aurelio Pinto outside the Job Centre in 1985

Aurelio Pinto (middle) is pictured at the job centre in Midgate in 1985.

He said: “I worked in the catering industry for many years and helped to run a pizza house in Huntingdon for about a year until early 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was then out of work for a while which is why I was at the job centre.”

Aurelio Pinto with son Jose in 2021 for the Reunion photo

A year later Aurelio started working for British Rail and hasn’t looked back.

He added: “I’ve now been working for them for 35 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurelio is Portuguese and moved to Peterborough from Madeira in 1967.

He has three children, Romina, Jose, and Massimo, and seven grandchildren.

The reunion photo was taken in 2021 at the new job centre in Bridge Street and he was joined by his eldest son Jose.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2009, the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his reunion pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of Chris’s painstaking detective work to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.