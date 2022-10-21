Looking Back: Keep on running the Great Eastern

The Great Eastern Run in 1986

The first Great Eastern Run took place in 1982 as a half marathon and continued until 1995.

Local distance runner Giovanni Rizzo, who was a member of Nene Valley Harriers, won a fourth successive race in 1992.

It was relaunched in 2006 with sponsorship from Perkins Engines and about 3,000 runners took part.

Serial winner Giovanni Rizzo on the podium

As well as the half marathon there is a fun run and wheelchair event.

It has proved very popular with runners of all standards with the flat course proving popular as many competitors have been able to post personal best times.

The race has not been held for a number of years. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid and in 2019 due to a security alert.