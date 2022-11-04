Looking Back: It’s going, going gone for school
Today’s Looking Back pictures have been contributed by Brian Pearce, who is best known in the city for his role as a trustee and volunteer with charity and attraction Railworld.
Brian’s pictures are a “going, going, gone” sequence showing the old Newark Church Of England School in Oxney Road being demolished to make way for a new road.
Were you a pupil at the school?
Do you know when it was demolished and what was the school that replaced it?
The Oxney Road area is home to a Sainsburys superstore which opened on August 15, 1989. Was the demolition of the school part of the redevelpment of the area that saw the building of the new supermarket?
If you have any memories and/or pictures of the school please get in touch. Email [email protected]