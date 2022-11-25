Looking Back: It’s a Madhouse but siblings are just chilling!

Emily Wright (nee Adams) and her brother Jimmy Adams were snapped in the doorway of the Madhouse shop in Bridge Street in 1991.

Emily is married and works as a corporate solicitor at Roythornes Solicitors.

Jimmy is a doctor of chiropractice and has his own clinic in Switzerland, where he has been living for nearly ten years.

Emily and brother Jimmy - back in Bridge Street in 2021

Chris met them again in 2021 outside the old shop which is now Mountain Warehouse.

Damian McAlinden, who was the manager when it was Madhouse in 1991, said: “The place was run on a shoestring, hence we used customers’ children as door stops!”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

