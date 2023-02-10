Looking Back: In the swim, but for how long?

The Regional Pool under construction in the 1970s

​The centre in Bishop’s Road was built in 1976 (the picture above shows work in progress) and since then thousands of Peterborians have used the pool with many learning to swim there.

The City of Peterborough Swimming Club, known affectionately in the city as COPS, use the pool as one of their main training bases. The picture was taken of some of the young club members around 2008.

In 2021 the city council released an artist’s impression of how a new pool could look with the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park in Oundle Road being named as the likely site. A planning application was expected that year. It was also said work could begin as early as 2022 as a best case scenario.

A swim gala at Regional Pool - pictured are COPS swimmers from the archives