Looking back in pictures: Memories of Peterborough’s Starlight hike in 2013 - do you recognise anyone pictured?

Hundreds of walkers took part in the 2013 walk - many in fancy dress - with thousands raised for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.

Marshalled by hospice staff and volunteers, the hike finished with a barbecue celebration for all the walkers.

Did you take part in the event? Do you recognise anyone pictured?

Would you like to see the Starlight Hike return?

1. Taking part in the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2013 were Kerry Bowles, Karen Andrews, Lisa Moore and Nina Todd ENGEMN00120130526213459 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2013 patricipants Tracey Baxter and Pam McNamara ENGEMN00120130526213448 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2013 particpants "The Travelling Eyeburys", aka Sam Woods, Jo Pilbeam, Hazel Mutch and Tessa Howes ENGEMN00120130526213437 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Just past the halfway point at Thorpe Hall on the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2013 ENGEMN00120130526213415 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales