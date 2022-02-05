Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. (l-r), Alison Baker and Nici Brennan, from Old Fletton ENGEMN00120120909162433
Looking back in pictures: Memories of Peterborough’s Starlight hike

The Starlight Hike in aid of Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice has been a popular event over the years.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:40 pm

Hundreds took part in the late night walks which covered five and ten kilometre routes starting at around 8pm.

They were a popular way of raising funds for the city’s hospice with hundreds taking part.

These images are from 2012, do you recognise anyone pictured?

Would you like to see the return of the event?

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. (l-r), Sandra Baxter, Charlotte Baxter, Elaine Hunt, Rosa Wood, Chloe Mills ENGEMN00120120909162422

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. (front l-r), Saul Muchenje, Danielle Gavaghan, David Ascott and friends ENGEMN00120120909162401

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. Karrina Saunders and Ben Sutton, from Sawtry. ENGEMN00120120909162412

Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. Michelle Neale and Peter Neale, from Hampton, walking in memory of Peter's grandfather, Reg Neale ENGEMN00120120909162340

