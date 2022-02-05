Looking back in pictures: Memories of Peterborough’s Starlight hike

Hundreds took part in the late night walks which covered five and ten kilometre routes starting at around 8pm.

They were a popular way of raising funds for the city’s hospice with hundreds taking part.

These images are from 2012, do you recognise anyone pictured?

Would you like to see the return of the event?

1. Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. (l-r), Sandra Baxter, Charlotte Baxter, Elaine Hunt, Rosa Wood, Chloe Mills ENGEMN00120120909162422 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. (front l-r), Saul Muchenje, Danielle Gavaghan, David Ascott and friends ENGEMN00120120909162401 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. Karrina Saunders and Ben Sutton, from Sawtry. ENGEMN00120120909162412 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Start of the Starlight Hike in aid of Sue Ryder from Peterborough Greyhound Stadium. Michelle Neale and Peter Neale, from Hampton, walking in memory of Peter's grandfather, Reg Neale ENGEMN00120120909162340 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales