Looking Back: How winter weather used to be in Peterborough
Chris said: “With global climate change I think we might have to rely on my pictures from Cathedral Square in 1980 to remind youngsters how it use to be!
“Many readers will recall how roads were covered with thick snow for a long time and later churned up into packed iced ridges, which gritting slowly thawed into grey slush.
“I see by the Nat West clock it was ten to one when I captured the ghostly figure of Christmas past under lanterns with snow covered benches and flower beds.
“Who was the man dismantling the tree lights on January 4, 43 years ago, and the boy slipping on ice to the amusement of his snow balling friends?
“Traffic flowed around the square, down Bridge St, passing Curry’s, Eastern Electricity and Visionhire where TVs were rented out!”
•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.
For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.
Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.
His second book, Reunions II, is now available, and look out for his new exhibition opening at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on January 13.