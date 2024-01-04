Looking Back: How winter weather used to be in Peterborough

Chris Porsz shares with us some winter scenes from Peterborough he captured on camera more than 40 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris said: “With global climate change I think we might have to rely on my pictures from Cathedral Square in 1980 to remind youngsters how it use to be!

“Many readers will recall how roads were covered with thick snow for a long time and later churned up into packed iced ridges, which gritting slowly thawed into grey slush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I see by the Nat West clock it was ten to one when I captured the ghostly figure of Christmas past under lanterns with snow covered benches and flower beds.

A snowy - and slippy - Peterborough city centre in the 1980s

“Who was the man dismantling the tree lights on January 4, 43 years ago, and the boy slipping on ice to the amusement of his snow balling friends?

“Traffic flowed around the square, down Bridge St, passing Curry’s, Eastern Electricity and Visionhire where TVs were rented out!”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.

A snowy Peterborough city centre in the 1980s

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.