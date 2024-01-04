News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: How winter weather used to be in Peterborough

Chris Porsz shares with us some winter scenes from Peterborough he captured on camera more than 40 years ago
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT
Chris said: “With global climate change I think we might have to rely on my pictures from Cathedral Square in 1980 to remind youngsters how it use to be!

“Many readers will recall how roads were covered with thick snow for a long time and later churned up into packed iced ridges, which gritting slowly thawed into grey slush.

“I see by the Nat West clock it was ten to one when I captured the ghostly figure of Christmas past under lanterns with snow covered benches and flower beds.

A snowy - and slippy - Peterborough city centre in the 1980s
A snowy - and slippy - Peterborough city centre in the 1980s

“Who was the man dismantling the tree lights on January 4, 43 years ago, and the boy slipping on ice to the amusement of his snow balling friends?

Traffic flowed around the square, down Bridge St, passing Curry’s, Eastern Electricity and Visionhire where TVs were rented out!”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures have earned him international recognition.

For many years, Chris worked for the ambulance service in Peterborough from which his ‘Reunions’ project was born.

A snowy Peterborough city centre in the 1980s
A snowy Peterborough city centre in the 1980s

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available, and look out for his new exhibition opening at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on January 13.

