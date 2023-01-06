News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Happy New Year in years past

It is one of the biggest celebrations of the year as people across the globe see out the old and ring in the new.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Pictured at The Bar, New Road are staff who organised a fund raising casino for New Year's Eve - Ian Murthwaite, Adam Clarke, Alan Edwards, Darren Dickings, Maddy Hudson.
Traditionally a night for going out and partying hard, New Year’s Eve is a big night for clubs and pubs.

Away from the big cities, it would seem that in many places the big community gatherings have been replaced by smaller events.

In Peterborough the focus for many years was Cathedral Square where formal and informal celebrations took place.

New Years Eve 2001/2002. Fireworks in the city centre.
In 2001 there was a spectacular fireworks display in the square.

One year staff at The Bar in New Road organised a fundraising casino as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Hogmanay is a big celebration in Scotland but for one Scotsman in Peterborough it proved to be a disappointing occasion when he claimed he was refused entry to Chicago Rock because he was wearing a kilt.

Paul Skimmings who was refused entry to Chicago Rock on New Year's Eve 2003