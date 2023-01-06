Looking Back: Happy New Year in years past
It is one of the biggest celebrations of the year as people across the globe see out the old and ring in the new.
Traditionally a night for going out and partying hard, New Year’s Eve is a big night for clubs and pubs.
Away from the big cities, it would seem that in many places the big community gatherings have been replaced by smaller events.
In Peterborough the focus for many years was Cathedral Square where formal and informal celebrations took place.
In 2001 there was a spectacular fireworks display in the square.
One year staff at The Bar in New Road organised a fundraising casino as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Hogmanay is a big celebration in Scotland but for one Scotsman in Peterborough it proved to be a disappointing occasion when he claimed he was refused entry to Chicago Rock because he was wearing a kilt.