Looking Back: Happy childhood memories for Kerrie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerrie outside her home in Clarence Road in 1981

Entitled, Skipping, the original was taken in 1981 and the “Reunion” in July 2020.

Chris said: “Kerrie Watson was snapped skipping outside her home at 142 Clarence Road which her family moved to in 1980.’’

Kerrie, who has worked in adult social care for 22 years said: “I think I’m about seven in the photo. I often used to play outside the front of the house as it was a no-through road so it was safe.

Kerrie outside the same house in Clarence Road in 2020

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chris posted it on Facebook and my friend recognised me.”

You can also just see Kerrie’s younger brother, Steven, in the corner of the original photo.

Kerrie, who has two children and has lived in Peterborough all her life, added: “It was strange going back as they’ve now opened up the end of the road so you can drive all the way through.”

Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition and features on television and in national newspapers and magazines.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from three decades ago.