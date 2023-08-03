News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Looking Back: Good vibes and Bad Manners

​Last month saw the return of one of the city’s most loved events – The Willow Festival.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

The music festival which had not been held since 2014 returned to the Embankment to the delight of many residents.

Showcasing many local bands and others from further afield at its peak it attracted thousands of specatators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of the acts are not big names – but one band with a national reputation who performed at the festival was Bad Manners with their incomparable frontman Buster Bloodvessel.

Today’s other photos show visitors enjoying the music… and some sunny weather and the famous purple pyramid stage.

If you have any old pictures of the festival which you would like to share email them to [email protected]