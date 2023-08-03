Looking Back: Good vibes and Bad Manners
Last month saw the return of one of the city’s most loved events – The Willow Festival.
The music festival which had not been held since 2014 returned to the Embankment to the delight of many residents.
Showcasing many local bands and others from further afield at its peak it attracted thousands of specatators.
Many of the acts are not big names – but one band with a national reputation who performed at the festival was Bad Manners with their incomparable frontman Buster Bloodvessel.
Today’s other photos show visitors enjoying the music… and some sunny weather and the famous purple pyramid stage.
If you have any old pictures of the festival which you would like to share email them to [email protected]