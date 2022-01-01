Looking back: ‘Golden days of Peterborough’s Key Theatre’

The iconic and much loved venue has hosted scores of professional performances and amateur events.

In the next few weeks Looking Back will feature some of the people who helped make it such a special place.

The first two pictures are of the building under construction.

It opened 0n November 26, 1973 with a performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The theatre cost just £165,000 to build although within a few years it was in deep financial trouble.

Thankfully it survived then, many will hope history repeats itself.

The theatre was synonomous with panto and its most famous dame was Michael Cross pictured with the then mayor Pat Nash after his final performance as the dame.

The final picture was taken at a memorial concert for Derek Killeen.

Derek was a much loved director of the Key who also set up the Key Youth Theatre in 1992.

1. Building the Key Theatre in 1972. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Derek Killeen memorial concert at the Key Theatre. Photo Sales

3. Michael Cross as panto dame at the Key Theatre, for the last performance after 15 years in panto pictured with Gillian Beasley and Pat Nash. Photo Sales